War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s starrer fails to create magic, earns less than Tiger 3

War 2, released on 14 August, was expected to be a blockbuster with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s combo, but early trends suggest it may fall short of high expectations on day one.

The much-anticipated action thriller War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, has finally hit theaters. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this installment is part of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, following the success of films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Despite the star-studded cast and high expectations, early indicators suggest that War 2 may not replicate the box office success of its predecessors.

How did War 2 fall short despite being grand release?

One of the primary concerns is the film’s advance booking performance. Compared to previous entries in the Spy Universe, War 2 has recorded lower pre-release ticket sales, especially in the Hindi-speaking regions. While the film has garnered attention in the Telugu-speaking states, thanks to Jr. NTR’s massive fan base, the overall national response appears subdued.

How War 2 became the weakest film of the YRF Spy Universe?

When comparing the box office collections of War 2, War, and Tiger 3, there’s a clear contrast in their opening day performances. The original War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, set a high benchmark by earning Rs 53.35 crore on its first day, becoming one of the highest Bollywood openers at that time. Tiger 3, released in 2023 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, also delivered a powerful debut with Rs 44.5 crore on Day 1, fueled by the Diwali holiday and strong fan following. In comparison, War 2, despite its massive scale and addition of Jr. NTR to the cast, reportedly opened with a lower figure of around Rs 31 crore, making it the weakest first-day performer in YRF’s Spy Universe.

More about Tiger 3

Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, managed to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and high-octane action sequences. The film delves into the lives of RAW agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya, who, despite their tumultuous past, unite to thwart a looming threat. The storyline of Tiger 3 revolves around conspiracy that endangers both India and Pakistan. Tiger and Zoya, now parents, find themselves entangled in a web of deceit, with their loyalty and love tested at every turn. As they navigate this treacherous path, they confront old enemies and forge new alliances, culminating in climax that underscores the importance of unity and trust.

More about War 2

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan as Kabir and Jr NTR in a powerful new role, which has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji, continues the action-packed saga with intense stunts, high-stakes drama, and a face-off between two super-agents while introducing new allies and enemies.











