Impetus Technologies, a leading global software products and services company, has been honored as the ‘Dream Employer of the Year 2025’ at the prestigious Asia’s Best Employer Brand Awards, hosted by the World HRD Congress.

This marks the ninth consecutive year that Impetus has achieved this milestone, reaffirming its position as one of the most sought-after workplaces in the industry.

The award recognizes organizations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to employee engagement, development, and workplace culture. Impetus has consistently set benchmarks by fostering an environment built on innovation, inclusivity, and growth opportunities, enabling employees to thrive both professionally and personally.

“This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to building a workplace that values people, nurtures talent, and inspires excellence,” said Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO, Impetus Technologies. “We are proud to be acknowledged among the best in Asia, and this achievement is a testament to the dedication and passion of every member of the Impetus family.”

Over the years, Impetus has implemented a range of progressive initiatives, from employee well-being and skill-building programs to a culture of collaboration and inclusivity. The company continues to be a trusted partner for Fortune 100 clients across industries, driven by its people-first philosophy.





