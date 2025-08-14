Home

RCB team with Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone. (PIC – X)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s RCB teammate Liam Livingstone marked his name in the history books during the 2025 ‘The Hundred’ match on Tuesday. The match was played between Birmingham Phoenix and the Oval Invincibles at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

What did Liam Livingstone do?

Virat Kohli’s RCB teammate Liam Livingstone became the only cricketer in the world to score 200 career T20 runs against Rashid Khan, who is recognised as a star bowler in the T20 format. Another fact is that the England all-rounder has also hit 21 sixes of the Afghanistan star, while no other player has more than 13.

How was Liam Livingstone’s performance?

The England all-rounder played a phenomenal innings for Birmingham as he made an unbeaten knock of 69 runs in just 27 balls with a strike-rate of 255.55 while smashing seven fours and five sixes. Virat Kohli’s RCB teammate smashed 26 runs in five balls with two boundaries and three sixes against Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan.

Most Runs Against Rashid Khan In T20s

Player Runs Times Dismissed Innings Liam Livingstone 200 4 16 Kieron Pollard 125 3 25 Suryakumar Yadav 124 0 14 Sanju Samson 121 1 15 Rishabh Pant 120 3 16 Most Sixes Against Rashid Khan In T20s

Player Sixes Liam Livingstone 21 Chris Gayle 12 Kieron Pollard 9 Andre Russell 9 Shimron Hetmyer 8 Most Runs By A Batter Against The Same Bowler In T20s Batter Bowler Runs Andre Russell Dwayne Bravo 345 Kieron Pollard Dwayne Bravo 295 David Waner Sunil Narine 272 Faf du Plessis Trent Boult 236 Chris Gayle Dwayne Bravo 235 Suresh Raina Piyush Chawla 215 Kieron Pollard Andre Russell 204 Quinton de Kock Andre Russell 203 Virat Kohli Dwayne Bravo 203 Liam Livingstone Rashid Khan 200











