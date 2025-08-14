Home

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 sparks outrage over Smriti Irani’s body double, fans question, ‘Why have you made this show…’

With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 making a comeback, fans are elated to taste a dose of nostalgia. However, a latest controversy of the show has left the viewers disappointed. Find the reason inside.

As the cult classic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has made its comeback, viewers are elated as they are witnessing a hint of magic, nostalgia, and emotional connection that has been keeping them glued to their screens. As soon as this sequel hit Indian television, it created such curiosity and excitement that within the first week of the show, it climbed to the No. 1 spot in TRP ratings. Its TRP is proof of the show’s loyal fan base and the charm that is still alive.

But besides taking the audience down memory lane, this show is now in headlines for sparking controversy, leaving fans disappointed and questioning its creative decisions.

The reason behind this backlash is the extensive use of a body double for the lead actress, Smriti Irani, in a family scene. Netizens were quick to take notice of this, and as per the viewers, Smriti appeared less on screen, with the double being featured prominently, even in close-up shots. Viewers were not happy with the move and expressed their frustration on various platforms.

Netizens React to the Extensive Use of Body Doubles

One viewer wrote, “Aakhir is show ko banane ki kya zarurat thi. Lead actress interested nahi, ya unke paas time nahi to…” Another commented that the makers seemed to be cutting costs: “Lagta hai ki makers budget kam karna chahte hain. Isliye Smriti ko salary kam leni chahiye thi kyunki unhein abhi limelight ki zarurat hai.”

Although people criticised this move, the fact that people enjoyed this show cannot be overlooked. Some fans praised the revival, appreciating the return of the Tulsi–Mihir pairing, which evoked fond memories of the original series. Others were excited about the introduction of new characters, finding them a refreshing addition.

But despite garnering major love and appreciation, the debate over the body double remained heated. Viewers argued that if the lead actress couldn’t commit fully to shooting, the essence of the show was compromised. They questioned why the makers would launch such a high-profile project without ensuring the full involvement of its star.

This mixed reaction of the audience emphasises the challenges of reviving a legendary show. This backlash also shows that while a sequel can bring back loyal fans, it is only consistent quality that can sustain them.











