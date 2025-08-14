Home

Massive cloudburst hits Kishtwar’s Chishoti on Machail Mata Yatra route, Langer shed washed away, casualties feared | Video

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, there is a fear of casualties, though official confirmation is awaited.

New Delhi: A massive cloudburst struck Chishoti area in the Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, along the route to the Machail Matta Yatra. According to the initial reports, the cloudburst triggered a flash flood that washed away a langar (community kitchen) shed. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, there is a fear of casualties, though official confirmation is awaited.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, “Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Sh Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving an urgent message from LoP #JammuAndKashmir and local MLA Sh Sunil Kumar Sharma. Massive cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and, necessary rescue and medical management arrangements being made. My office receiving regular updates, all possible assistance will be provided.”

The incident took place along the pilgrimage route, with officials yet to confirm the exact number of casualties. Initial reports suggest there could be a significant loss of life and property.

#BRORescueOperationLadakh On 13 Aug, a cloudburst at Lamayuru blocked NH-1, stranding 60 LMVs and 30 HMVs including tourists. Project VIJAYAK @BROindia braved rain, landslides and darkness, restoring trafficability by 14 Aug 0100 hrs and ensuring safe evacuation, including two… pic.twitter.com/pXjR8zczKs — (@BROindia) August 14, 2025











