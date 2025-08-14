Home

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi AIIMS, 10 fire tenders rush to spot

Delhi AIIMS fire: A fire broke out at the Mother and Child Block of Delhi-AIIMS on Thursday evening, prompting authorities to rush 10 fire tenders to the spot, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said. No casualty has been reported yet, he said.

The DFS officer said a call regarding the fire was received at 5.15 pm. “We rushed 10 fire tenders to the hospital and firefighting operations are ongoing,” he said.











