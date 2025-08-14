Meet actress who romanced both father and son on-screen, did intense intimate scene with Vinod Khanna, she is Madhuri Dixit

Home

Meet actress who romanced both father and son on-screen, did intense intimate scene with Vinod Khanna, was Shah Ruk Khan, Salman’s favourite, she is…

This actress in discussion is one of the most loved celebs in India. She has worked with some big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan.

Bollywood has witnessed so many beautiful actresses who wooed audiences not only with their beauty but also with their strong performances. These actresses not only won the hearts of audiences but also, with their charm, went on to become the highest-paid heroines of the glitz and glamour world. Today, we will discuss an actress who had all the qualities and not only built her career but also uplifted her co-actors’ graph too.

Bollywood Actress Who Romanced Father and Son

The actress in discussion once used to be the love of fans as well as some famous sports players too. If you are wondering who this beauty is, then we are talking about none other than the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, aka Madhuri Dixit.

Did you know that Madhuri once romanced a father-son duo? Yes, that’s true! Madhuri’s film Dayavan made headlines when it was released. The actress was paired with famous star Vinod Khanna. The movie was released in 1988. Years later, in 1997, Madhuri was paired with his son, Akshaye Khanna, in Mohabbat.

Madhuri Dixit Was Traumatised in Dayavan

In Dayavan, there was an incident that left Madhuri gutted when reportedly Vinod Khanna lost control during an intimate scene and kept kissing the actress despite the director saying “cut.”

Years later, the actress admitted in an interview that taking up the film was a mistake. Interestingly, she later went on to share the screen with Vinod Khanna’s son.

Madhuri Dixit was Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s Favourite

Madhuri was paired with some of the biggest actors in the industry, including Shah Rukh Khan. But, interestingly, do you know that SRK and Salman Khan considered Madhuri as their favourite! Yes, you read that right! Both the iconic actors of the industry considered Madhuri as their favourite actress.

Over the years, Madhuri gave several hits, including Khalnayak, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, and more. According to reports, Madhuri Dixit, at one point, even charged more than Salman Khan for the film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.












