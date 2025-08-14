Home

News

Meet Prachand attack helicopters, India’s game changer weapon, can fly above 5000 meters, attack with missiles; Pakistan, China should be worried because…

The Prachand attack helicopters are equipped with deadly missiles which can destroy enemy air defences in seconds.

Prachand attack helicopters

Prachand attack helicopters: In a significant development for the Indian Armed Forces, India will soon induct 156 Prachand attack helicopters into the Army. As per media reports, the Prachand attack helicopters are specially designed for extreme conditions and are expected to be a great help for the Indian Air Force due to their curated features. Capable of flying at an altitude of 16,400 feet (5,000 meters), the helicopter is ideal for high-altitude regions like Siachen, Ladakh, and Arunachal Pradesh. Here are all the details you need to know about the Prachand attack helicopters and how they are expected to help the country.

How will India use Prachand attack helicopters?

Ideal for high altitude areas, the Prachand attack helicopters are capable of carrying out air-to-ground and air-to-air attacks. Equipped with missiles, the Prachand attack helicopters can destroy the air defences of the enemy, giving India a massive edge in air combat operation. Due to their design and high-reaching capability, the helicopters can be deployed near LOC and the India-China border, giving India a massive strategic edge in the region. Most importantly, the induction of these made in India helicopters will diversify the attack helicopter fleet of the Indian Air Force.

Why Prachand attack helicopters are a boon for India?

The most important fact about the helicopter is the fact that it has been manufactured under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Armed with a 20 mm gun, lethal missiles, and rocket capabilities, the Prachand helicopter is designed for high-altitude warfare, with proven take-off and landing at 20,000 feet.

What makes Prachand attack helicopters dangerous?

Moreover, due to the modern gadgets and sensor-linked targeting, the missiles can be launched directly from camera-based systems of the Prachand attack helicopters, making it a potent air defence and combat asset in challenging terrains, and thus helping the Indian Armed Forces in critical situations.











