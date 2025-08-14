



MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) and PNC Bank have entered into a strategic collaboration to provide financial advisors of PNC with access to MSCI Wealth Manager – a fully integrated digital platform with robust analytics, portfolio management tools, institutional-grade research and solutions to help advisors create more personalized experiences for end-investors.

From high-net-worth and emerging-affluent individuals to large, sophisticated institutional investors, asset and wealth managers are increasingly asked to create customized portfolios that reflect their end-clients’ unique financial goals, risk tolerance and values. MSCI Wealth Manager was designed to support advisors’ efforts to provide tailored financial advice to a wider range of clients by unifying portfolio construction, model management, analytics and client proposal generation within a single solution.

MSCI Wealth Manager connects advisors and investment teams through a unified ecosystem built on MSCI’s multi-asset class (MAC) risk model. The solution is designed to quickly illustrate risks in a client portfolio by identifying assets that are outliers based on the clients’ risk appetite. Furthermore, advisors can compare, align and personalize their clients’ portfolio around recommended asset allocations on the MSCI Wealth Manager platform.

With MSCI Wealth Manager, advisors can:

Differentiate their clients’ experiences by providing a base of transparent, multi-asset analytics, risk decomposition tools, and outcome-based investment insights that can be retrofit to an individual investor’s goals;

Tap into new opportunities by leveraging MSCI’s deep expertise in index construction, sustainability, and private asset coverage, as well as factor modeling; and

Analyze portfolio data from current and prospective clients’ investment statements, which can be uploaded directly to the platform.

“MSCI Wealth is proud to support PNC as it continues to drive greater personalized wealth experiences,” said Alex Kokolis, Global Head of Wealth at MSCI. “This collaboration reflects a growing trend across the industry: Advisors are seeking better ways to navigate market complexity and meet evolving client needs. With MSCI Wealth Manager, firms like PNC can equip their advisors with the insights, data, and technology that can be used to scale advice delivery and support their clients with greater clarity and confidence.”

About MSCI

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) strengthens global markets by connecting participants across the financial ecosystem with a common language. Our research-based data, analytics and indexes, supported by advanced technology, set standards for global investors and help our clients understand risks and opportunities so they can make better decisions and unlock innovation. We serve asset managers and owners, private-market sponsors and investors, hedge funds, wealth managers, banks, insurers and corporates. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or performance and involve risks that may cause actual results or performance differ materially and you should not place undue reliance on them. Risks that could affect results or performance are in MSCI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year ended on December 31 that is filed with the SEC. MSCI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. No information herein constitutes investment advice or should be relied on as such. MSCI grants no right or license to use its products or services without an appropriate license. MSCI MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR OTHERWISE WITH RESPECT TO THE INFORMATION HEREIN AND DISCLAIMS ALL LIABILITY TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

