New city to be built over 9,000 acres in Delhi-NCR, farmers to get Massive benefits, portal for land purchase opens on…

New Delhi: In a major development, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will commence the land acquisition process for development projects through the e-Bhoomi portal starting today. The authorities will acquire 9,000 acres of land from nine villages in Faridabad and Palwal. The government will establish an industrial city along the Greenfield Expressway being built from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to Noida International Airport.

It is important to note that this industrial city will be developed by HSIIDC. In addition, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran is also planning to expand the scope of its sectors. For this, 4,500 acres of land will be acquired from 18 villages of Greater Faridabad.

Here are some of the key details:

Farmers will have to apply on the government portal ebhoomi.jamabandi.com.nic.in. The last date for applications is August 31, 2025.

In Faridabad, the villages of Chhainsa and Mohana have been selected, while in Palwal, the villages are Mohiyapur, Bagpur Kalan, Bagpur Khurd, Bahrola, Hansapur, Soldara, and Thanthri.

For the new sectors, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran has identified the villages of Kheri Kalan, Nachauli, Tajupur, Dhahkaula, Shahbad, Badarpur Said, Sahupura, Sotai, Sunped, Malerna, Jajru, Bhainsrawali, Fattupura, Bhuapur, Jasana, Faridpur, Sadpura, and Tigaon.

In these villages, sectors 94A, 96, 96A, 99, 100, 101, 102, 103, 140, 141, and 142 will be developed.

Camps will be held on August 13, 2025, under Tehsil Ballabhgarh at Sahupura village at 11 AM, Sotai at 12 PM, Sunped at 1 PM, Jajru at 2 PM, and Malerna at 3 PM.

On August 19, 2025, under Tehsil Tigaon, camps will be held at Jasana village at 11:00 AM, Tajpur at 12:00 PM, Faridpur at 1:00 PM, Bhuapur at 2:00 PM, Tigaon at 2:30 PM, Fattupura at 3:00 PM, Bhainsrawali at 3:30 PM, Shahbad at 4:00 PM, Sadpura at 4:30 PM, and Dhahkaula at 5:00 PM.











