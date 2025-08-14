PM Modi to unfurl tricolor, address nation from Red Fort; when and how to watch live streaming

Home

Independence Day 2025 Live Streaming: PM Modi to unfurl tricolor, address nation from Red Fort; when and how to watch live

Independence Day 2025:

Independence Day 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Indian tricolor and address the nation from ramparts of the historic Red Fort in national capital Delhi on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15, 2025. This will be PM Modi’s 12th consecutive Independence Day speech since he assumed office in 2014.

Check out when and where to watch PM Modi’s address and flag hoisting on the country’s 79th Independence Day.

When will Independence Day celebrations begin at Red Fort?

According to the official schedule, the event will begin at 7:30 AM with official greetings from dignitaries, the national anthem, and a ceremonial 21-gun salute after unfurling of the national flag by the Prime Minister. After these proceedings, PM Modi deliver his annual address to the nation from ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, presenting a blueprint of his government’s policies for the coming year.

Where to watch PM Modi’s Independence Day address?

The entire event, including the Prime Minister’s address will be broadcast live on state-run Doordarshan and live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Press Information Bureau (PIB). The PIB will also share the livestream on its official X handle @PIB_India.

Additionally, the event will also be live-streamed on the official YouTube handle of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), while live streaming of proceedings will also be available on ddnews.gov.in, pmindia.gov.in, and the National Informatics Centre’s Independence Day portal at independenceday.nic.in.

Why PM hoists Indian flag from Red Fort on Independence Day?

On August 15, 1947, India became an independent, sovereign nation after the British colonial rule ended in the country. India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru marked the occasion by unfurling the Indian flag and addressing the newly-formed nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, starting a tradition that continues to this day.

Each year, the Prime Minister of India hoists the tricolor and addresses citizens from the Red Fort, presenting a blueprint of the government’s policies for the coming year.











