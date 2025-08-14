Home

Sports

Prithvi Shaw set to begin journey with new team with star player from MS Dhoni’s CSK, he will play in…

Former Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw had decided to leave Mumbai at the end last first-class season.

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw. (Photo: ANI)

Young prodigal batter Prithvi Shaw is set to begin a new chapter in his cricketing career with a new team. The 25-year-old, who left Mumbai Cricket Association behind this year, is set to turn out for Maharashtra in his first tournament this year.

Shaw has been named in the 17-member Maharashtra squad for the All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament to be played in Chennai from August 18 to September 9. He will be joined for captain of MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – Ruturaj Gaikwad.

However, neither Shaw nor Gaikwad will be leading the Maharashtra team in the Buchi Babu tournament with veteran Maharashtra batter Ankit Bawne being named the captain.

It will be the first assignment for the former Delhi Capitals opener Shaw, who had left Mumbai before the start of the season and joined Maharashtra. He will be eager to make a fresh start after a torrid run last season with Mumbai, being dropped on the grounds of fitness and discipline by the domestic giants.

What is Ruturaj Gaikwad not captain of Maharashtra team?

CSK captain Gaikwad, who featured in the warm-up matches between India ‘A’ and India ahead of the national team’s Test series in England, will also be keen to make his mark. But Maharashtra have not named him the captain for the Buchi Babu tournament as he and keeper Saurabh Nawale are expected to leave after playing one game as they would need to link up with the West Zone squad in Bengaluru for the Duleep Trophy 2025.

West Zone have received direct entry into the semi-finals and will play their first game on September 4.

Rohit Sharma’s childhood coach charts out reasons for Prithvi Shaw’s downfall

Earlier this week, former India captain Rohit Sharma’s childhood coach Dinesh Lad gave reasons for Prithvi Shaw’s spectacular downfall. Shaw has not played international cricket for the last 4 years although he averages 46.02 in first-class cricket and over 55 in List ‘A’ cricket.

“I have seen Prithvi since his childhood, from the time he was 10 years old. He was a highly talented player. But as I have said, everyone’s journey is individual, and I don’t know what exactly happened with him. Still, Prithvi Shaw was a very talented cricketer. Unfortunately, he went down the wrong path and ended up spoiling his cricket,” Lad said on a podcast with Gaurav Mangalani.

“Even now, I feel there should be a batter like him, the way he used to bat. Although right now we have some truly outstanding batters. For example, the way Vaibhav Suryavanshi is batting, and the way Ayush Mhatre is batting. These are future cricketers in the making. They are getting ready in line. Indian cricket is almost at the top,” he added.

Squad: Ankit Bawane (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, Siddhesh Veer, Sachin Dhas, Arshin Kulkarni, Harshal Kate, Siddharth Mhatre, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Mandar Bhandari (wk), Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Vicky Ostwal, Hitesh Walunj, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar











