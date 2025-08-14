Home

Entertainment

Coolie box office collection Day 1: Rajinikanth soars, Coolie beats War 2, destroys Saiyaara, Chhaava record in India

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest release Coolie starring Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir has beaten Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 at the opening day of box office.

Coolie Day 1 Box Office Collection: South Superstar Rajinikanth may be 74 years old, but the charm of his movies is still intact. On Independence Day on 14 August, he had a grand return to the theatres once again. This time, he has clashed with the Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan-starrer film ‘War 2’ at the box office. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rajinikanth’s latest film Coolie shows early signs of dominance. Let’s take a look at the detailed report of Coolie Day 1 box office collection.

Coolie Day 1 Box Office Collection, Beats War 2, creates record earnings

Coolie snatched the throne of the highest-grossing movie of 2025 on the very first day. So what are you waiting for? Let’s see how many crores the film opened with on the first day and which records Coolie has broken.

Seeing the kind of opening Rajinikanth’s film has received, you will feel that ‘Saiyaara’s earnings are pennies. Coolie has been released pan-India. This gangster drama film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been released in Tamil-Telugu, Malayalam-Hindi, and Kannada languages. You will get an idea of how many viewers the film has received in the theatres from the opening day collection of Coolie.

Rajinikanth starrer earns Rs 55 crore on opening day

According to reports of Sacnilk, Coolie has taken an opening of more than Rs 55 crore on the opening day, including all languages. The movie has collected 55.36 crores at the domestic box office. However, in comparison to this, War 2 has got an opening of Rs 41 crore, and it has also been released pan-India. According to reports, Rajinikanth has taken a hefty fee of Rs 200 crores for Coolie.

How Coolie manage to get the biggest opening at BOC?

Coolie has become the biggest opening film of the year at the domestic box office on its opening day. On the very first day, this Rajinikanth multi-starrer film has snatched the throne of the year’s highest-grossing film Chava from its opening day collection.

Coolie beats Saiyaara and Chhaava on the opening day at the box office

While Coolie took an opening of more than Rs 55 crores, Chava’s first day collection was 31 crores. Apart from this, Saiyyara earned 21 crores. This film left all the films behind on Friday as soon as it was released. Many stars, including Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna, have made the movie even better with their performances. Let us tell you that this movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is not a part of LCU. However, this is an early collection; the collection of this film can increase even more by morning.











