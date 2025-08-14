Home

War 2 vs Coolie Day 1 box office collection: Rajinikanth starrer beats Hrithik Roshan Jr NTR’s massy film, takes early lead, earns Rs…

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie takes early lead at the box office despite mixed reviews. On the other hand Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 proved to be a major disappointment.

War 2 vs Coolie: This Independence Day was a double header at the box office. Indian cinema’s biggest clash was witnessed on 14 August with the release of War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. On the other hand, the Tamil film industry celebrated 50 years of Rajinikanth with the release of Coolie starring Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir in lead roles. Both the film went on head to head clash at the box office. Let us know the day 1 box office prediction of War 2 and Coolie.

War 2 vs Coolie Day 1 box office collection early estimates

According to the early estimates of Sacnilk, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will open its day one collection at Rs 20 crore in India.

Day India Net Collection Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 21.42 Cr ** Total ₹ 21.42 Cr

Another report by 123 Telugu claimed War2 is estimated to close day one with a whopping Rs 90-100 crore. War 2 seems to perform well, especially on the Southern belt, mostly due to Jr. NTR’s chemistry with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. For the unversed, War 2 is a part of the spy verse owned by YRF.

Coolie Day 1 box office prediction

Headlined by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Shurti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The film is said to be the most anticipated film of 2025.

Day India Net Collection Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 35.51 Cr ** Total ₹ 35.51 Cr

Box office clash: War 2 and Coolie

According to Sacnilk reports, ‘Coolie’ has surpassed ‘War 2’ in advance bookings. While Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film has done a total pre-sales booking of Rs 20.57 crore before its release, ‘Coolie’ has earned a total of Rs 37.20 crore from advance booking.

In this, the highest gross earnings of Rs 27.92 crore has been from the Tamil version, business of Rs 1.39 crore from Hindi, Rs 7.73 crore from Telugu, and pre-sales booking of Rs 14.25 lakh from the Kannada version.











