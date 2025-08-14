



Riskified (NYSE: RSKD), a global leader in ecommerce fraud prevention and risk intelligence, announced a new partnership with HUMAN Security, a leading cybersecurity company, with a shared vision to advance a unified security framework that helps merchants win and grow safely via emerging agentic channels. The partnership underscores their joint commitment to leverage their respective industry-leading AI platforms and expansive network insights to secure the next era of digital commerce.

While fully autonomous shopping agents have yet to reach mainstream adoption, consumers are increasingly using large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, Llama, and Perplexity to research products, compare prices, and discover deals. This behavior, combined with the rapid technology advancement including announcements of LLM browser experiences from LLM leaders, creates both new opportunities and risks. For merchants, early adopters of AI-driven shopping stand to win new customers and increase conversion rates. Still, rules-based fraud management can fail when an AI agent transacts, removing key behavioral signals and leading to more false declines or undetected fraud.

Without a trust framework, merchants risk revenue loss, inventory manipulation, and reputational damage. Early data from Riskified’s merchant network shows LLM-referred traffic to be more risky in certain industries. For example LLM-referred traffic from a large ticketing merchant was 2.3x more risky compared to Google search traffic. In another example, an electronics merchant showed 1.8x riskier traffic. Riskified has also identified early signs of automated reseller arbitrage, where AI agents are deployed to rapidly strip inventory and then resell at marked-up prices via fraudulent storefronts, which other agents would then recommend. Left unchecked, these tactics can disrupt pricing strategies, erode customer trust, and cause significant revenue loss for merchants.

Riskified and HUMAN are among the first to address these challenges directly. Alongside the partnership with HUMAN, Riskified is introducing multiple solutions and tools designed to advance fraud and abuse prevention in the world of agentic ecommerce. These include:

AI Agent Approve: MCP Server Package on AWS Marketplace for supply-side (merchants) and demand-side (LLMs) to communicate with the Riskified platform APIs and accelerate the safe adoption of AI shopping agents. AI Agent Intelligence: Dashboard views in the Riskified Control Center for monitoring ecommerce orders originating from AI shopping agents. AI Agent Policy Builder: Configuration and enforcement of agentic policy abuse, including the detection of programmatic returns abuse, reseller arbitrage, and promo abuse.

By aligning HUMAN’s recently launched HUMAN Sightline featuring AgenticTrust with Riskified’s ecommerce risk management expertise in fraud prevention, chargeback protection, and policy abuse prevention, merchants can apply consistent trust policies and transaction decisions across both human and AI-driven interactions. This collaborative approach is designed to help merchants confidently accept more legitimate AI-driven purchases, block sophisticated fraud, and protect customer relationships.

"In a world where AI agents transact on behalf of individuals, resolving identity and trust becomes more complex. By working with HUMAN and developing new agentic tools and capabilities, we give merchants a way to safely embrace this shift, turning what could be a threat into a new, profitable digital channel," said Assaf Feldman, CTO and Co-Founder of Riskified.

"We are incredibly excited to be working with Riskified as a launch partner, bringing together HUMAN Sightline featuring AgenticTrust with their ecommerce risk management expertise to help establish a trusted ecosystem for agentic commerce," said John Searby, Chief Strategy Officer, HUMAN Security. "HUMAN provides the trust layer and visibility to identify and govern AI shopping agent interactions, empowering merchants to set and enforce ‘trust or not’ policies. Riskified brings deep expertise in ecommerce transaction fraud prevention, chargeback protection, and policy abuse prevention. Together, we enable merchants to approve more legitimate AI-driven orders, reduce false declines, and protect margins, setting the standard for how agentic commerce can grow safely and profitably."

About Riskified

Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) empowers businesses to unleash ecommerce growth by outsmarting risk. Many of the world’s biggest brands and publicly traded companies selling online rely on Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale, and to improve customer retention. Developed and managed by the largest team of ecommerce risk analysts, data scientists, and researchers, the Riskified ecommerce risk management platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Learn more at www.riskified.com.

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a leading cybersecurity company committed to protecting the integrity of the digital world. We enable trusted interactions and transactions across the full spectrum of online actors: humans, bots and AI agents. The Human Defense Platform safeguards the entire customer journey with high-fidelity decision-making that defends against bots, fraud, and digital threats. Each week, HUMAN verifies 20 trillion digital interactions, providing unparalleled telemetry data to enable rapid, effective responses to even the most sophisticated threats. Recognized by our customers as a G2 Leader, HUMAN continues to set the standard in cybersecurity.

