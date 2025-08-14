Shah Jahan built Red Fort and Taj Mahal in India but what did the Mughal emperor build in Pakistan? Famous monuments include…

Home

Mughal monuments in Pakistan: You must have read about or even visited the famous monuments of India built by Mughal emperors including the ones built by Shah Jahan including the Red Fort and Taj Mahal but do you know about the famous monuments of Pakistan which were built by the Shah Jahan. We all know that the Mughals ruled over India for centuries and the their rule extended from the areas of India to modern-day Pakistan. Therefore, it is important to know about the Mughal era monuments in Pakistan.

Which are the top Mughal era monuments in Pakistan?

Much similar to India, the Mughal era left behind some breathtaking monuments in present-day Pakistan, and many of them are linked to Emperor Shah Jahan. Among the top Mughal monuments is the Tomb of Jahangir in Shahdara Bagh, Lahore, built by Shah Jahan in memory of his father.

Another famous monument, known as the Lahore Fort is one of the most popular Mughal monument in Pakistan. Standing tall as another symbol of the empire’s glory, the Lahore Fort signifies the rich history of Mughal empire in India and modern-day Pakistan.

What’s the history behind Pakistan’s Lahore Fort?

Originally built during Akbar’s reign, the Lahore Fort of Pakistan was made more iconic by Shah Jahan when he added some of its most iconic features like the Diwan-e-Khas, the elegant Moti Masjid, the ornate Naulakha Pavilion, and the most famous Sheesh Mahal.

Not stopping here, Shah Jahan’s architectural influence reached beyond Lahore to places like Thatta. The city of Thatta is home to Shah Jahan Mosque, a mosque which is celebrated for its stunning tile work and intricate geometric designs.

Therefore, we can say that these Mughal era monuments, which are spread all across Pakistan, continue to narrate the story of Mughal rule over the subcontinent which consisted of India and modern day Pakistan.











