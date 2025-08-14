Home

Sholay was a huge flop when it first released 10 years ago in Pakistan due to…

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, many films come and go, but there are a few films that remain etched in the memories of the audience. One such film was Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay. Released in the year 1975, this film redefined Indian cinema, and in Pakistan, it enjoyed massive love. However, what happened after it got released in Pakistani theatres in 3D almost four decades after its original release was something that no one ever saw coming.

While the film had a history of love and appreciation, its much-anticipated on-screen debut in Pakistan did not live up to the expectations. Veteran exhibitor Nadeem Mandviwalla revealed this.

How much did Sholay earn in Pakistan?

Mandviwalla said, “Sholay turning 50 on August 15, 2025, is a big deal not only for India but also for Pakistan. But did you know that this Ramesh Sippy classic, which was originally released in 1975, opened in Pakistani theatres just 10 years ago? What’s more is that the film, publicized as ‘the greatest cast ever assembled and the greatest story ever told’, didn’t do well at the Pakistani box office when it was released on April 17, 2025. Sholay barely earned a little over Rs 3 crore during its four-week run in the cinema here.”

Bringing Sholay to Pakistan was a prestige project for Mandviwalla Entertainment. “It was something new to go for,” he said, recalling how he travelled to Mumbai around 2014–15 to personally invite Ramesh Sippy for the premiere. However, “Ramesh Sahab was not that happy with Sholay being converted into 3D. I wanted him to come over for the premiere of Sholay in Pakistan. But I saw his reaction, so I realised he was not happy with the 3D conversion.”

For Mandviwalla, Sholay had a deep cultural value. “As much as it has a significant role to play in Indian cinema, Sholay has a role to play wherever there is Urdu or the Indian diaspora. We were very young when Sholay came out, and it became a phenomenon at that time. Since then, Sholay has been a landmark after Mughal-E-Azam. For me, it’s very special.”

Why did Sholay flop in Pakistan?

However, the film also came with its own set of challenges. Since the film was made at a high cost, it couldn’t be released simultaneously in both countries, and delays dulled audience excitement. “When it came out in 3D, we could not release it simultaneously because at that time they were asking for so much money that I said it was not possible to pay that kind of cost,” Mandviwalla explained. With home viewership already widespread, he noted, “You have to be a die-hard fan to come back to watch the same film in cinemas.”

By the time Sholay could reach Pakistan, decades had already passed. Therefore, many people had already seen it on VHS, TV, or online.. “You need to understand that the whole generation had changed… Everybody had already seen the film. It was not that it was a new film (by then). It did okay, not bad.” For him, the value lay more in legacy than box office: “It was more about the fact that we wanted to bring Sholay under our portfolio… even if it was after 40 years.”











