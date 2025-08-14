Home

Star player from Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG gets BIG responsibility of captaincy in…, his name is…

Nicholas Pooran with LSG. (PIC – X)

New Delhi: Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have given the captaincy responsibility to Nicholas Pooran for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. The left-hander is a part of Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG in the Indian Premier League.

What was Nicholas Pooran’s reaction to it?

“It means a lot, first and foremost, to represent Trinbago Knight Riders. It is a privilege that I’m getting the opportunity to lead this franchise. I want to give it my best shot and hopefully make as many correct decisions as I can. It’s a responsibility that has been passed on from (Dwayne) Bravo (2013-2019) to Pollard (2019-2024) and now to me. For me, the most satisfying thing is that Pollard is still playing, Sunil (Narine) and Andre (Russell) are here too. That’s a lot of experience I can bank on. To lead them on the field – it means a lot to me,” Pooran said.

“I started my career at the age of 17 right here, playing for T&T Red Steel, where Bravo was my captain. Then, after recovering from a career-threatening accident I suffered in 2015, Pollard picked me in the Barbados franchise, where he was my captain. All three of us finally ended up together at TKR a couple of years back, and even though we haven’t won a title together yet, I’m hopeful that we can do it this year.”

Who was the previous captain of the Trinbago Knight Riders?

Kieron Pollard was the captain for Trinbago Knight Riders between 2019 and 2024. Under his captaincy the Trinbago Knight Riders won four trophies in the competition and also achieved an unbeaten record season of 12 out of 12 wins in the tournament.

What was Kieron Pollard’s reaction to handing captaincy to Nicholas Pooran?

While handing over the reins, Pollard said, “I got an opportunity to lead my home franchise for the last six years, and it has been special walking out leading Trinbago Knight Riders in front of packed stadiums around the Caribbean. I believe grooming the next generation is very important. With Bravo coming on board this year as the new head coach, we felt this was the right time to get a new captain in.

“Pooran is homegrown, and I think this is the right opportunity for him. We’ve actually been preparing him for this over the years. I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be playing for, but I’m happy for the opportunity to still be on the field and help Nicholas ease into this role. He’s someone who we’ve seen grow in front of us, and he understands our values and principles. He understands how we want to play cricket, he understands the winning culture that we want to create, and he shares a lot of respect with a lot of players around the world. So for me, it was an easy decision to hand over the captaincy to Pooran.”











