India’s advice to Pakistan on nuclear threat: ‘There will be painful consequences as was demonstrated recently’

India’s strong response comes days after Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir issued a nuclear threat to India.



Taking a strong note of Pakistan’s recent threatening on use of nuclear power, India on Thursday warned the Pakistani leadership that any ‘misadventure’ will have “painful consequences”. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal referenced reports regarding ‘war-mongering’ by Pakistan against India.

He further added, “Pakistan would be well-advised to temper its rhetoric as any misadventure will have painful consequences, as was demonstrated recently.” Jaiswal was referring to Operation Sindoor

What Munir had threatened?

His comments came at the backdrop of many reports where Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir was quoted issuing a nuclear threat to India. During his visit to the US, Munir apparently threatened that it would “take half the world down” if faced with an “existential threat” from India. The remarks were the first nuclear threats known to have ever been delivered from US soil against a third country. Munir had also threatened to destroy India’s infrastructure on the Indus water channels, which could impede water flow to Pakistan, and said that the water source is not “Indians’ family property”.

“We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, phir das missile sey faarigh kar dengey [we will destroy it with 10 missiles]…The Indus River is not the Indians’ family property. Humein missilon ki kami nahin hai, al-hamdulillah [we have no shortage of missiles, Praise be to God],” Munir reportedly said.

On the upcoming meeting between Putin and Trump

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, “We welcome the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on 15th August…PM Modi has said before on several occasions that this is not an era of war. India endorses the upcoming summit…”











