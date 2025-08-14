Home

This Bollywood actor left Rs 45 crore property for his dogs, each with their own private room, his name is…

While Delhi-NCR is in uproar over the Supreme Court’s order on stray dogs, this actor has left his Rs 45 crore property to his 116 dogs.

The entire nation is in uproar ever since the Supreme Court ordered Delhi and NCR authorities to leash stray dogs and never let them back into spaces, in order to ensure the safety of kids playing outdoors. However, the order did not go well with the people of NCR, and a massive protest unfolded on social media with people demanding a stay on the order. As the topic remains in the headlines, do you know that there is a Bollywood actor who left his Rs 45 crore property for his dogs! Yes, you read that right! Scroll down to read about him.

Actor Who Left Rs 45 Crore Property For His Dogs

You will be left amazed by the fact that this actor has 116 dogs, and his love for his pets is so much that he decided to leave his whopping Rs 45 crore property for them. Not just that, every dog has its own private room. Yes, this generous actor is none other than Mithun Chakraborty.

Mithun Da and His 116 Dogs

Clearly, Mithun is a dog person and loves his furry friends to the core. He has built a big farmhouse of 1.5 acres on Mud Island near Mumbai for these dogs. Many servants work here who take care of these dogs. Mithun Chakraborty buys dogs of all breeds from wherever he goes. Not only this, when he goes on holidays, he also takes those dogs with him.

Mithun’s Dogs Have Their Own Private Room

Mithun’s dogs live a luxurious life. As per media reports, every dog has been given its own room in the farmhouse. Also, all the facilities for these dogs have been provided. From play areas to medical facilities, these dogs enjoy a lavish life.

Where, on one side, the Supreme Court order — which has now been commented on — regarding stray dogs comes as a shocker to people in the NCR, Mithun stands as a tall inspiration to many for his utter love and care for dogs.











