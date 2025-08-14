Home

Entertainment

US President Donald Trump announces Kennedy Center Honours, Sylvester Stallone tops the list

Breaking traditions, this year, Donald Trump will himself be hosting the Kennedy Center Honours. Read more about the event here.

This year’s Kennedy Center Honours was recently announced by US President Donald Trump. The names of the awardees announced by Trump are action icon Sylvester Stallone, celebrated stage actor Michael Crawford, legendary singers George Strait and Gloria Gaynor, and the iconic rock band KISS.

Breaking from tradition, he will personally host the show later this year to celebrate the recipients of one of the nation’s highest honors for artists. The news was announced by Trump during a press conference at the performing arts center on Wednesday.

“The 48th Kennedy Center Honorees are outstanding people, an outstanding group – incredible. We can’t wait to celebrate the Kennedy Center Honors,” said Trump, as quoted by Variety.

This year’s list of honorees is the first chosen under Donald Trump’s tenure as chairman of the Kennedy Center’s board. The award show celebrates those artists who have contributed to American culture through the performing arts. The move marks a striking change from his first term as president when Trump famously skipped the ceremony several times after 2017 honorees openly criticized him.

According to a report by Variety, last February, Trump revealed that he was picked “unanimously” to head the Kennedy Center’s board—a decision that quickly became the talk of the tinsel town when Trump replaced a number of board members who were appointed by former President Joe Biden.

The Kennedy Center Honors, a staple of Washington, D.C.’s cultural calendar, takes place every December and is broadcast nationwide on CBS.

When last year’s awards were announced, they gave recognition to an eclectic group of icons, including legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, rock band the Grateful Dead, music powerhouse Bonnie Raitt, jazz great Arturo Sandoval, and the historic Apollo Theater. Meanwhile, this year’s edition also has some reputed names, which indeed promises a star-studded celebration with Trump himself front and center.











