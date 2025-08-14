Home

Who is Shanu Sharma, working as casting director for YRF, known as star-maker, destroyed careers of many actors due to..

Shanoo Sharma, a renowned Bollywood casting director, launched stars like Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra but has also faced criticism for her audition methods.

Shanoo Sharma, the prominent casting director at Yash Raj Films (YRF), has been instrumental in introducing several Bollywood stars, including Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, and Parineeti Chopra. Her keen eye for talent has earned her the title of a ‘star maker’ in the industry. She has also been part of the biggest launch of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who are currently basking in success of their mega-blockbuster, Saiyaara, helmed by Mohit Suri

Who is Shanoo Sharma?

Shanoo Sharma comes from a film and creative background, which helped shape her interest in the entertainment industry early on. She is the niece of veteran filmmaker and actor Romesh Sharma, best known for producing Hum (1991) starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Govinda. Growing up in Mumbai, surrounded by cinema and artists, Shanoo was naturally drawn to the world of films. Before stepping into her now-iconic role as a casting director, Shanoo explored multiple creative fields.

In her early years, she was involved in modeling and worked in the fashion industry. Her vibrant personality and strong screen presence also led her to briefly try her hand at acting and singing. She even appeared in a music band and was part of the indie music scene in India during the early 2000s.

What controversies has Shanoo Sharma been part of?

However, Shanoo’s journey has not been without controversy. Recently, actress Isha Talwar recently shared a distressing experience from her early career, where she was asked to perform an emotional scene in a crowded restaurant during audition conducted by Sharma. Talwar declined the request, which she felt was inappropriate and undermined her confidence. Despite not securing the role, she emphasized the importance of standing her ground. Sharma’s approach to casting has faced criticism for being unconventional and, at times, unprofessional. Similarly, actor Bijou Thaangjam shared his discomfort during an audition due to language barriers, feeling unprepared and marginalized.

More about Shanoo Sharma?

On a personal front, Shanoo has also been vocal about her struggles with alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss. Her decision to embrace a bald look and speak openly about it has won her praise for challenging societal beauty norms and encouraging others to be confident in their skin.











