WNS Recognized as a Leader in Financial Crime and Compliance Operations Services by Everest Group

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services company, today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Everest Group’s 2025 Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Operations Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for the second consecutive year. This recognition underscores WNS’ ability to deliver end-to-end, advisory-led FCC solutions that address the industry’s most pressing challenges, from regulatory escalation to the rise of digital assets and GenAI-driven risk management.

According to Everest Group, WNS’ strengths in FCC solutions include anti-money laundering (AML), know your customer (KYC), fraud, and disputes. The company delivers these scaled solutions across high-growth clients in areas such as FinTech, crypto, and banking. WNS was also cited for its ability to combine deep domain expertise with GenAI, advanced automation, and workflow orchestration capabilities across the FCC lifecycle. The company’s capabilities align directly with market trends highlighted by Everest Group, including the shift toward unified case and risk management, FRAML convergence, and digital identity orchestration. By embedding GenAI into production-ready tools—such as adverse news screening, automated alert note generation, and intelligent risk summaries—WNS is enabling financial institutions to drive both regulatory effectiveness and operational efficiency. In addition, the report highlights WNS’ geographically diversified FCC portfolio with 24×7 hubs across Asia and North America, the UK and the Middle East.

“With growing regulatory escalations and an increased need for fraud detection and risk management, clients are not just looking for processing services, but advisory-led managed transformational solutions. WNS’ end-to-end FCC solutions powered by GenAI, automation, and deep domain expertise deliver efficiencies, prevent fraud, and enable compliance,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“As the demand for flexible and domain-specific FCC solutions grows, particularly among FinTechs and emerging financial institutions, providers with agile delivery models and collaborative engagement approaches are gaining relevance,” said Dheeraj Maken, Practice Director, Everest Group. “WNS brings deep domain expertise, consistent operational delivery, and structured talent development programs, supported by a co-creation-led approach to solutioning. These capabilities have contributed to its placement as a Leader in our Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Operations Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.”

In the Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) space, WNS delivers end-to-end solutions across Operations Management, FCC Consulting, and its proprietary Compliance-in-a-Box transformation suite. With 6,000+ domain specialists and 25+ proprietary tools and frameworks, WNS supports 40+ global clients in strengthening risk management, streamlining compliance, and combating financial crime. Backed by a continuously evolving solution suite and 24×7 delivery operations, WNS has enabled clients to achieve 40–50% cost savings while enhancing operational resilience and regulatory effectiveness.

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.





