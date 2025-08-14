August 14, 2025

Connect with Us

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

d6d02e1a-3c17-431f-8ebc-2bf89f3d7ac7.png

Ventive Hospitality Begins FY26 with Strong Q1 Results

reporter August 14, 2025
aeb7fff6-ae31-43cb-9283-5323b74da486.jpg

LambdaTest Unveils the Fourth Edition of the Testµ ('TestMu') Conference in 2025

reporter August 14, 2025
70f73265-ab1f-4489-a140-c084f13484ec.jpg

Suntory Expands Partnership with Rimini Street to Build an Innovative Wellness Mobile Application for its Global Consumers

reporter August 14, 2025

You may have missed

QT-donald-trump-BEFUN.jpg

Former US ambassador makes massive statement, explains why Donald Trump imposed 50 percent tariff on India, lack of response led to…

reporter August 14, 2025
WNSlogoNEW_4689.png

WNS Recognized as a Leader in Financial Crime and Compliance Operations Services by Everest Group

reporter August 14, 2025
ee5a386a-1930-4bf5-8269-6276fa080d42.png

AWS and Campus Fund Announce Sixth Edition of Grand Challenge: The Largest National Platform to Recognize Best Student Led Startup of the Year 2025

reporter August 14, 2025
67e47b33-e483-4afa-a5ec-e8fbe20fe794.jpg

Xsolla Relaunches UPI and Net Banking in India to Help Developers Tap Into One of the World’s Fastest-Growing Gaming Markets

reporter August 14, 2025