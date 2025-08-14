Xsolla Relaunches UPI and Net Banking in India to Help Developers Tap Into One of the World’s Fastest-Growing Gaming Markets





Xsolla, a global commerce company helping developers launch, grow and monetize their games, announces today the relaunch of its payment offerings in India, reintroducing support for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Net Banking through Xsolla Pay Station. With these popular local methods, developers and publishers can deliver frictionless, culturally relevant checkout experiences that align with how Indian players prefer to pay.

India is one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing gaming markets globally. With over 500 million gamers, the majority (90%) of whom are on mobile devices, and a gaming industry expected to surpass USD 4 billion in revenue by 2025, India presents a high-growth opportunity for developers looking to expand their reach. Fueled by affordable data, widespread smartphone access, and increasing investments in esports and creator-driven content, India presents a high-growth opportunity for developers.

Equally impressive is India’s digital payments ecosystem. In 2024, UPI facilitated more than 130 billion transactions with a total value of approximately $2.5 trillion during FY 2023-24, now accounting for over 83% of the country’s digital payments. Net Banking also remains widely used, especially among urban and Tier 2/3 audiences who expect QR codes, real-time transactions, and low-friction experiences.

With this relaunch, Xsolla Pay Station now supports:

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) – Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India, it is the country’s homegrown digital payment system. Seamlessly integrated into everyday life, it empowers over 400 million users to send and receive money instantly and securely, whether through QR code scanning, direct app-based payments, or instant bank transfers.

– Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India, it is the country’s homegrown digital payment system. Seamlessly integrated into everyday life, it empowers over 400 million users to send and receive money instantly and securely, whether through QR code scanning, direct app-based payments, or instant bank transfers. Net Banking is a secure and trusted digital payment method that enables users to make direct transactions from their bank accounts across leading financial institutions. Regulated by the Reserve Bank of India and widely supported by major banks, it served over 300 million active users and facilitated transactions worth more than ₹93 trillion in FY 2023-24.

Key benefits of the India payments relaunch include:

Trusted Local Payment Methods: Support for UPI and Net Banking, aligned with India’s dominant payment behaviors.

Support for UPI and Net Banking, aligned with India’s dominant payment behaviors. Expanded Reach in a High-Growth Market: Access over 500 million Indian gamers through localized payment infrastructure.

Access over 500 million Indian gamers through localized payment infrastructure. Improved Conversion Rates: You reduce friction and abandonment by offering familiar, fast payment options.

You reduce friction and abandonment by offering familiar, fast payment options. Mobile-Optimized Checkout: Designed for India’s smartphone-first audience, with fast, low-latency flows.

Designed for India’s smartphone-first audience, with fast, low-latency flows. Player Trust and Retention: Strengthen engagement with culturally relevant payment experiences that build confidence and loyalty.

“As the gaming economy in India accelerates, so does the need for localized payments that reflect how players live and pay,” said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla. “With UPI and Net Banking reintroduced through Xsolla Pay Station, we’re giving developers the tools to reach more players, convert more sales, and deliver experiences native to Indian gamers.”

To enable payments in India or learn more about Xsolla Pay Station, get started: https://publisher.xsolla.com/

For a complete list of enhancements and developer tools, visit: xsolla.pro/rws25paymentsinindia

