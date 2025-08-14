Home

‘You are jealous of Amitabh Bachchan’, Sridevi’s hero was in deep shock after hearing this, he was once madly with love with Amrita Singh, name was..

In the world of Bollywood, 70s and 80s were time of fierce rivalries, dramatic love stories, and stars whose lives off-screen were just as gripping as their on-screen personas. Among many tales of that golden era, one story stands out, a narrative involving a dashing superstar who once ruled hearts and headlines alike, and whose career and personal life were both marked by soaring highs and intense emotional struggles.

Who was this superstar?

Here we are talking about Late Vinod Khanna, the suave, charismatic actor who, at one point, was the closest competitor to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. With his calm screen presence, sharp features, and restrained yet powerful performances, Khanna was not just a star, he was a phenomenon. His pairing with actresses like Shabana Azmi, Late Sridevi, Rakhee, and especially Amrita Singh was widely talked about. She was much younger than him and deeply in love, but their relationship didn’t get her family’s approval due to his age, past marriage, and religious background.

How challenging did it become for Vinod Khanna?

On professional front, Vinod Khanna’s rise was so impactful that many in industry believed he could challenge Amitabh Bachchan’s superstardom. He delivered consistent hits and was often cast in roles that mirrored or complemented Bachchan’s intensity. But at the peak of his career, something changed. Khanna made a bold move, he walked away from fame and films to follow the spiritual path of Osho (Bhagwan Rajneesh). He relocated to the United States and lived a simple life in the Rajneeshpuram commune, even working as a gardener.

What did Vinod Khanna learned from Osho?

Recently, Osho’s brother, Swami Shailendra Saraswati, told in an interview that his house in Rajneeshpuram was near Vinod Khanna’s house, so they used to spend a lot of time together. He said, “During that time, Vinod used to cry often and when Osho asked what happened, Vinod said that he was missing his wife and children. But Osho suspected that the matter was something else. Osho felt that Vinod was feeling jealous of his biggest competitor Amitabh Bachchan, because after Vinod went to America, Amitabh had touched new heights in the industry and politics.”

How Vinod Khanna went in deep state of shock?

He further told, “Osho even said that Vinod should contest elections in the opposition and stand against Amitabh. Hearing this, Vinod broke down and said that this is not the case at all, he has no interest in politics, he just misses his family. But Osho said, ‘You are thinking this superficially, but the real pain is something else. You are jealous of Bachchan deep inside, after hearing this from Osho, Vinod went in deep state of shock.”











