Home

Sports

Zaheer Khan meets Rohit Sharma soon after LSG exit announcement, speculation of next move goes viral

Zaheer met former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and shared a photo with him on social media, soon after his exit form LSG. Two-time World Cup champion Yuvraj Singh was also in attendance.



Zaheer Khan, Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh

Former India star pacer Zaheer Khan has reportedly left the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2026 IPL season. With his extensive International and IPL experience, Zaheer replaced Gautam Gambhir as mentor for the team last year.

Zaheer Khan has cut off contact with LSG

According to a report in the Times of India Zaheer has cut off contact with LSG, “LSG is set to part ways with Zaheer Khan and the new mentor will be given a bigger role to monitor RPSG Group’s other franchises,” a source tracking the development said.

According to a report, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, who is currently in the UK for The Hundred, will name a Director of Cricket to manage the year-round growth of LSG’s other teams, which include the Manchester Originals in The Hundred and Durban’s Super Giants in SA20. This action is thought to be a component of a larger plan to restructure RPSG’s cricket operations.

Zaheer served both as a bowling coach and a mentor at Lucknow, taking over for former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel, who departed to work with Gambhir on the Indian cricket team. Since the conclusion of the IPL 2025, LSG has had two significant coaching changes. Bharat Arun, former bowling coach for India, was named the new bowling coach last month. He will also be responsible for scouting and developing quicks for the Super Giants of Durban and the Manchester Originals starting next season.

Zaheer Khan meet with Rohit Sharma goes viral

Zaheer met the former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma shortly after leaving, and he shared a picture of the two of them on social media. Yuvraj Singh, a two-time World Cup champion, was also present there.

Zaheer captioned the image as,”Buggi night with Shana log”. He was the Director of Cricket for the Mumbai Indians from 2018 to 2022 before becoming the Head of Global Development.











