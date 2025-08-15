Home

Bollywood’s richest actress, has net worth of Rs 500 crore, beats Juhi Chawla, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, her name is…

Whenever it comes to rich beauties, one after another face comes forward. Juhi Chawla is the richest beauty of India, while the name that comes in number 8 is a 32-year-old beauty. This beauty is very beautiful and belongs to the biggest family of Bollywood. Apart from earning a lot from films, she also has a business from which she earns a lot of money.

Who is the richest actress in Bollywood?

The name of this 32-year-old beauty is Alia Bhatt. Alia started her career as a child artist with the film ‘Sangharsh’. In this film, Alia played the role of Preity Zinta’s childhood. After this, she started her career as a lead actress in Karan Johar’s film ‘Student of the Year’ with Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra.

Alia Bhatt’s impressive portfolio

This film gave Alia everything that any actress thinks about before entering Bollywood. After this, Alia never looked back and gave a series of hit films at the box office. Alia’s biggest blockbuster films include ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Darlings’, ‘Brahmastra Part One’, ‘Raazi’, and ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

Not just films, Alia makes loads of money from…

Alia charges around 20 crores for a film. Whereas she charges 1-2 crores for doing an ad. Apart from earning a lot from films, Alia also earns from her business. Alia has a clothing brand called Ed-a-Mamma. It has been created keeping children in mind. Children’s clothes are available on it. Apart from this, Alia has a production house named Internal Sunshine. Under which many films and series have been made.

Not just an actor, works as a producer

Alia started her new chapter as a producer with 'Darlins'. Apart from this, the actress made the film 'Jigra' along with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shaheen Bhatt and Somen Mishra. The special thing is that she was also the lead heroine in it.












