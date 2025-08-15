Coolie vs War 2 box office collection worldwide day 1: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 120 crore, trashes War 2

Home

Coolie vs War 2 box office collection worldwide day 1: Rajinikanth’s film crosses Rs 120 crore, trashes War 2 – Check earnings in detail

Coolie vs War 2 box office collection worldwide day 1: After the release of two big movies, War 2 and Coolie, the situation in the film industry is quite heated, with fierce competition between the two. It’s Hrithik Roshan vs Rajinikanth at the box office. For the audience, deciding which film to watch first has become a tough choice. Reactions have already started pouring in on social media. After Day 1, on August 14, both netizens and critics have shared their thoughts on the films. While War 2 and Coolie have received mixed responses, the box office numbers tell a completely different story.

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, has made its mark in the Hindi and Telugu belts, while Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, has drawn audiences mainly from Tamil-speaking and Telugu-speaking states. These two films have reignited the North-South debate. Notably, Jr. NTR is making his Bollywood debut with War 2, while Hrithik is stepping into Telugu cinema for the first time. Despite the mixed response to both films, Coolie is currently dominating the box office numbers.

Coolie box office collection worldwide on day 1

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has recorded a historic opening at the box office in India and worldwide. The film is reported to have grossed over Rs 100 crore globally and ₹65 crore in India. According to sacnilk.com, Coolie collected ₹65 crore nett (gross minus taxes) in India. The Tamil and Hindi versions registered an overall occupancy of 86.99% and 35.66%, respectively. The Telugu version saw a massive 92.10% occupancy, while the Kannada-dubbed version recorded 71.37%. As per India Today’s report, Rajinikanth’s film could cross Rs 125–150 crore gross on its opening day.

War 2 box office collection on day 1

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, received overwhelmingly negative reviews as its VFX and story failed to impress critics and audiences. Jr. NTR’s fans were particularly disappointed, feeling that his talent was underutilised in the film. Despite this, the movie performed well at the box office. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 earned a total of Rs 52.5 crore on its opening day, with Rs 29 crore coming from its Hindi version and Rs 23.25 crore from its Telugu version.

Though War 2 beats Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, it is still behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as the film minted Rs 55 crore on day 1 in India.











