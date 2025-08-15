Hrithik-Jr. NTR film beats Saiyaara, earns double -Check earnings

Home

War 2 box office collection day 1: Hrithik-Jr. NTR’s film beats Saiyaara, earns double -Check earnings

War 2 box office collection day 1: YRF had two major releases within a month. One was Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and the other was War 2, released on August 14, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 arrived amid huge buzz during advance bookings. At the same time, Saiyaara made headlines for breaking around 10 box office records. YRF’s latest offering, backed by Aditya Chopra, has now surpassed the earnings of Ahaan Panday’s romantic drama.

War 2 beats Saiyaara at the box office window

War 2 is 2025’s biggest Hindi movie and was one of the most anticipated releases expected to perform well at the box office. It hit theatres on Thursday, August 14, alongside the much-hyped Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. There was a noticeable craze for Jr. NTR, with Telugu tickets selling more initially, before Hindi ticket sales took the lead. However, Hindi and Telugu earnings had a neck-to-neck competition.

War 2’s box office collection, as per early estimates from sacnilk.com, shows that the Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR starrer in the Spy Universe earned Rs 29 crore in the Hindi belt, Rs 23.25 crore from the Telugu belt, and only Rs 35 lakh from the Tamil version. The total collection across all languages stands at Rs 52.5 crore.

Now, talking about Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, sacnilk.com reports that the movie earned Rs 21 crore on its first day, i.e., July 18. It’s clear that War 2 has surpassed Saiyaara on day one, despite receiving mixed reviews.

India.com reviews War 2

Despite the pre-sale hype, War 2 offers little more than loud background music, slow-motion entries, and recycled tropes we’ve seen countless times before. The story feels familiar, with nothing new to offer. On the other hand, Jr. NTR’s screen presence feels underutilised, making this arguably his weakest on-screen impact to date. War 2 is a missed opportunity on every front. Read the full review here.











