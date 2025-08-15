Home

War 2 box office collection: Hrithik Rohan, Jr NTR starrer War 2 gets huge success, earns Rs…, next target is Rs…

War 2, made on a budget of 400 crores, is one of the most expensive films in Hindi cinema. Know the world wide collection of Hrithik Roshan’s latest release.

War 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Directed by Ayan Mukherji, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, War 2 has been released in theatres. War 2, one of the most awaited films of the year with a huge budget, is making waves across the world. While the sixth film of the YRF spy universe has made a spectacular collection of Rs 52 crore in India, the figures of worldwide collection have also come out.

War 2 box office collection day 2

War 2, made on a budget of 400 crores, is one of the most expensive films in Hindi cinema. This film starring Hrithik Roshan, Junior NTR’s Hindi debut and Kiara Advani has lived up to people’s expectations. War 2 has also given a tough competition to the previous films of the spy universe, Pathan and Tiger 3. If reports are to be believed, War 2 has earned Rs 82 crore worldwide.

The Hindi collection of War 2 in India is Rs 29 crore (total Rs 36 crore), while the Telugu collection is Rs 25 crore. The Tamil collection is very low. The collection from abroad is US $ 2.4 million (Rs 20.75 crore), of which US $ 1 million is from the premiere and US $ 1.4 million from the first day. However, some trade analysts believe that this earning is low considering the fan following NTR has in the South.

Will ‘War 2’ to reach earn Rs 300 crore in 4 days?

However, keeping in mind the worldwide collection, it is now expected that within the next two days, War 2 will touch the figure of 300 crores worldwide. The film still has Saturday and Sunday off. It is expected that Hrithik and NTR’s film will earn more in these two days than the opening day. However, the next week will decide whether War 2 will be a hit or a flop.











