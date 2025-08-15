Home

War 2 box office collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan’s film earns less than Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, becomes lowest-opening film in…

What shocked everyone was that Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 couldn’t even make a mark, falling short of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava opening numbers. Here’s the full story.

After a lot of wait, finally Ayan Mukerji’s action-thriller War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani has hit the big screens on August 14. The movie had a huge face-off with another highly-anticipated film Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth. While it was prophesied that War 2 and Coolie would give tough competition to each other at the box office, what no one saw coming was that Hrithik Roshan’s movie would fail to even make an impact. War 2 failed to cross Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava openings. Scroll down to read in detail.

Chhava vs War 2 Day 1 Opening Numbers

While Chhava, which has now turned out to be the highest grosser of 2025 so far, earned Rs 33 crore on day 1 of its release, on the contrary, War 2, which also featured Jr NTR, who predominantly worked in the Telugu belt of the South industry, earned Rs 52.5 crore on day 1 of release. Now, these numbers and the headline may seem confusing. However, let us simplify that for you.

Since War 2 is a pan-India release, the film has generated money from different belts. War 2 was released in three languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Though the movie did not earn much from the Tamil belt, the Hindi version dominated the film’s revenue flow. War 2’s Hindi collection was Rs 29 crore, which is in comparison to Chhava’s day 1 collection. Hence, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial failed to even cross Chhava’s mark.

Chhava vs War 2 Budget

War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster of the same name. The action thriller is part of YRF’s spy thriller universe and is produced by the studio. Ever since the War 2 trailer was released, it made quite a lot of noise in the industry and among fans, hence it created good hype and everyone believed that the film would mint moolah. However, on the other hand, reportedly the budget of Chhava was between Rs 90-130 crore, and what no one saw coming was that Vicky Kaushal’s movie would leave everyone in awe.

War 2 Biggest Flop of…

Since War 2 falls under the YRF Spy Universe, it will be interesting to see the collection of the film, but many reports indicate that the movie will be the lowest revenue generator in the YRF Spy Universe. Apart from War 2, the YRF Spy Universe consists of movies like Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 334.39 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339.16 crore), War (Rs 318 crore), Pathaan (Rs 543 crore), and Tiger 3 (Rs 345.78 crore).











