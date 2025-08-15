Home

IAF becomes more powerful after HAL makes deadly fighter plane, it can fire missiles ‘nonstop’ for…

India is continuously modernising its fighter jets and recently HAL has developed Tejas Mk2 and gave an upgrade to IAF and its capabilities. Interestingly, PM Modi on Independence Day urged the young scientists, talented youth, engineers, professionals and all departments of the Government that India should have its own Made in India fighter jets, following the specular success in Operation Sindoor

What is the new advancement?

A new fuel system will be installed in this jet, which will also include additional fuel tanks. These upgrades will increase its flight distance so much that it will be able to attack enemy targets by penetrating deep.

What is the new speciality of Tejas Mk2?

The biggest feature of Tejas Mk2 is its increased fuel capacity, which makes it very different from Tejas Mk1. The internal fuel capacity of Tejas Mk2 is higher than Tejas Mk1. At the same time, three new external fuel tanks will be installed in this jet, which will further increase its total fuel capacity. These include one 1300-litre supersonic drop tank and two 1800-litre special ‘pinched-waist’ drop tanks. Thus, with all these tanks, Tejas Mk2 will have capacity of 6000-kg fuel.

How will this technology change the game?

This new technology will have a direct impact on Tejas Mk2. With this increased fuel capacity, the combat distance of Tejas Mk2 will increase to more than 1000 kilometers. This means that it will be able to attack enemy targets from a distance. Also, this jet can patrol continuously in the air for 3.5 hours. Apart from this, due to the in-flight refueling and oxygen production system, it can also do missions of up to 10 hours.

