Rs 1360000000: India’s first hydrogen-powered train to begin service soon, confirms Railway minister, shares new video; WATCH

According to Indian Railways, the new train will be the world’s most powerful and longest hydrogen-powered train.

Indian Railways will soon launch the country’s first hydrogen-powered train, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Tuesday. In a video posted on X, he gave a first look at the upcoming train. This special service will run between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana, making India the fifth country in the world after Germany, France, Sweden, and China to use hydrogen-powered trains.

Indian Railways says this will be the most powerful and longest hydrogen-powered train in the world, capable of carrying 2,600 passengers. The first coach has already been tested at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

Bharat’s First Hydrogen Train! 🇮🇳

Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/Mtq72zd1Dd — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 12, 2025

The train will run on clean technology. Each power car will store 220 kg of hydrogen in specially designed cylinders, kept under high pressure of 350 bar, making it both eco-friendly and efficient.

Each train is estimated to cost Rs 80 crore, with Rs 70 crore per route for supporting infrastructure on heritage and hill routes.

The hydrogen-powered train will operate on the 89-kilometre Jind–Sonipat route, reaching speeds of up to 110 km/h, making it a fast and efficient option for short-distance travel.

With space for 2,638 passengers, it can carry a large number of commuters, ensuring that many people can benefit from this eco-friendly mode of transport.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had shared a video of its trial run on X in July, calling it a big step towards creating a “future-ready and sustainable India.”











