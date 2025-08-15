Home

News

Project Kusha: India’s long-range missile system to eliminate Pakistani and Chinese stealth planes, missiles, and drones from 500 km away

This system will be at par with the Russian S-500.

New Delhi: India faces constant threats from Pakistan and China. China expansionist nature is a real danger, as is evident from Tibet, Xinjiang and a part of Mongolia. Now its eyes are set on Taiwan, South China Sea and India’s Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. To fulfill its evil intentions, it is strengthening Pakistan as a pawn. For this, it is giving it weapons, ammunition, missiles and planes in large quantities. In the face of this, India has understood that it may have to face a big war shortly.

What is Project Kusha?

India is continually developing new weapons to counter the threats from these two countries. In the same direction, the government is working on developing a big missile defence system. The name of this system is Project Kusha, which is named after Lord Rama’s younger son, Kush. According to sources, DRDO is preparing to test the M1 interceptor in September this year. This system, being developed with indigenous technology, will act as an impenetrable shield against enemy missiles coming from long distances and will shoot them down before they enter the Indian border. It is believed that this system will be at par with the S-500 being developed by Russia and, in many cases, even ahead of it.

What makes Project Kusha a game-changer?

According to the report, this missile defence system bridges the gap between 80 km and 400 km. It is a long-range defence shield designed to counter stealth aircraft, UAVs, cruise missiles and ASBMs. It will be a long-range missile defence system being developed with completely indigenous technology and parts.

The importance of Project Kusha has increased after the way India’s Akash system and Russia’s S-400 system showed their prowess in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May. It has become clear that if future wars are to be won, then long-range missile defence systems will have to be developed.

How will Kusha daunt Pakistan and China?

Project Kusha will be a big deterrent against Pakistan and China. In this, such arrangements are being made that any missile, drone or plane of both enemy countries will be shot down before it enters Indian airspace. This system will have 3 types of interceptor missiles, which will rush towards their target at lightning speed as soon as they get a signal from the radar and turn it into a heap of fire in a few moments.

What are the features of Project Kusha?

M1: 150 km range, to target short-range threats like drones, cruise missiles and stealth aircraft.

M2: 250 km range, to destroy medium-range threats such as airborne warning and control systems (AWACS) and anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM).

M3: 350-400 km range, to target large aircraft and some short and medium-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs and IRBMs).

This system has a long-range state-of-the-art radar system which will immediately identify any aerial threat moving towards India, even from a distance of 500 km.

Once the project is successful, then 5 squadrons of it will be purchased for the Indian Air Force.











