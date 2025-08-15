Jammu-Kashmir Kishtwar Cloudburst Live Updates: Death toll rises to 46, several still missing, search intensifies for survivors in cloudburst-hit village





Jammu-Kashmir Kishtwar Cloudburst Live Updates: At least 42 people lost their lives after a massive cloudburst hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Chishoti village in Kishtwar district on Thursday. Most of the deceased people were pilgrims who were returning from the Shri Machail Mata Yatra. NDRF teams, along with the army and police, rescued over 155 people during the search and rescue operations. Home Minister Amit Shah communicated with LG Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah regarding the developing situation. In a message on X, Shah mentioned that NDRF teams have been deployed and the government is actively overseeing the situation.





Source link