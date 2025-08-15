Home

‘Let Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan just do….’: Pakistan star duo humiliated by a former player for…, his name is…

A former Pakistan cricketer slammed Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for poor performances, suggesting they focus on advertisements instead of cricket. Can this star duo silence critics with a strong comeback?



New Delhi: Pakistan’s batting completely collapsed in the deciding match of the ODI series played in Tarouba against the West Indies. Chasing a target of 295 runs, the entire team was bowled out for just 92 runs. After winning the opening match by five wickets, Pakistan lost the second match and collapsed completely in the third, leaving the fans surprised.

Top order flopped badly

Pakistan’s innings got off to a very bad start. Openers Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, and captain Mohammad Rizwan returned to the pavilion without opening their accounts in the first three overs. Babar Azam also failed to handle the innings and could score only 9 runs. Salman Agha scored the most runs for the team with 30 runs, but he too failed to save the team.

Pressure increased on Babar and Rizwan

Babar had shown signs of returning to form by scoring 47 runs in the first ODI of the series, but in the second match he could not even open his account, and in the third match, he was again limited to single-digit scores. Rizwan did score a half-century, but failed in the subsequent matches with scores of 16 and 0. Due to this, both players had to face severe criticism.

Severe criticism from Basit Ali

Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali targeted Rizwan and Babar fiercely. He said, “They are performing the same as they used to do at the beginning of their careers. Now just make them do advertisements.” Basit alleged that both players ignore the coach’s advice and that they need a strict person who can make them realize the truth, like Inzamam, Mohammad Yousuf, or Younis Khan.

Kamran Akmal’s advice

Babar Azam’s cousin and former player Kamran Akmal praised Babar’s personality but advised a change in attitude on the field. He said, “I can guarantee that Babar does not have arrogance, but on the field, he should consider the game bigger than himself and give priority to Pakistan. The players he invested in as captain did not prove beneficial for the country.”











