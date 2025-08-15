PM Modi big energy reliance plan, says to build a truly self-reliant India, we must achieve…

Home

News

PM Modi’s big energy reliance plan, says ‘to build a truly self-reliant India, we must achieve…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of 79th Independence Day. He encouraged the youth to develop their own operating systems and become self-sufficient in the information technology sector.

PM Modi’s big energy reliance plan, says ‘to build a truly self-reliant India, we must achieve…

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the occasion of 79th Independence Day. In his efforts to promote a self-reliant India, he highlighted the country’s advancements in solar energy, dam construction and the nuclear industry, pushing for energy independence. “We know that we remain dependent on many countries to meet our energy needs. But to build a truly self-reliant India, we must achieve energy independence. In the last 11 years, our solar energy capacity has increased by 30 times. We are constructing new dams, and India is now focusing actively on nuclear energy. We have taken significant steps in this direction, with 10 new nuclear reactors currently operational. By the time India celebrates 100 years of independence, we aim to increase our nuclear energy capacity tenfold,” PTI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Continuing his speech, the Prime Minister stated that India should have our operating systems, cybersecurity, deep tech, and artificial intelligence.

He said, “Today is the time for IT. Isn’t it the demand of the hour that, from operating systems to cybersecurity, from deep tech to artificial intelligence, we should have everything of our own—something made entirely through the capabilities of our people, which speaks to the world about Indian talent. There are so many social media platforms, and our people work on them. Our UPI payment app has amazed the world. India alone contributes 50% of transactions in real-time payments through UPI, and this is a testament to Indian capability.”

PM Modi urged the youth of the country to innovate, excel, and promote homegrown platforms to keep Indian talent within the country.

“I have trust in your capabilities.”Meanwhile, approximately 5,000 special guests, from different walks of life, have been invited to witness the celebrations at the Red Fort this year, including the Indian contingent of Special Olympics 2025, the winners of international sports events, the Gold Medalists of Khelo India Para Games, and the best-performing farmers trained & financially assisted under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission.











