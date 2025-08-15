PM Modi makes big announcement on fighter jets, Pakistan and China must be worried due to…

Home

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, emphasised the need to develop indigenous fighter jet engines in India. He described it as a big step towards self-reliance in the defence sector, adding that India will have to reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers and further accelerate its efforts in defence manufacturing. He also pointed out that the engine for ‘Made in India’ fighter jets should also be completely indigenous.

What did PM Modi emphasise in his Independence Day address?

PM Modi said that things made from the sweat and soil of the citizens of India strengthen India’s self-reliance. He appealed to small traders to put up a board of indigenous goods at their shops and give priority to products made in the country. He said, “We will use indigenous goods not out of compulsion, but with strength. This should be our mantra.”

What areas did PM Modi focus on?

The Prime Minister said that in today’s IT era, the power of data and cybersecurity is very important. He emphasised the need to develop technologies like operating systems, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence in India. Along with this, talking about the coming electric vehicle era, he said that all the things required for EV batteries, solar panels and EV infrastructure should be made in India itself. He said that the youth of the country can play a leading role in innovation and production in all these areas.

India to manufacture 24 LCAs in a year

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has started its third Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) production line at Nashik. This production line is the first LCA manufacturing facility outside Bengaluru, which is a very important step from a strategic point of view. Bengaluru already has two LCA production lines, with a combined annual capacity of 16 aircraft. Now with Nashik’s additional annual capacity of 8 aircraft, India will be able to manufacture a total of 24 LCAs in a year.











