



PM Modi on 79th Independence Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation from Red Fort on the occasion of 79th Independence Day. PM not only applauded the lauded the soldiers but also warned Pakistan on harbouring terrorism.

Key highlights of his speech:

We have decided to make India self-reliant in energy; taking several initiatives in solar, hydrogen, nuclear sectors. We are working in mission mode in semiconductor sector, made-in-India chips will hit markets by end of this year.

21st century is technology-driven century, it shows countries that excelled in tech have achieved success.

Our Nari Shakti also played an important role. Leaders like Hansa Mehta and Dakshayani Velayudhan made significant contributions in strengthening the Constitution of India.

….Entire India was outraged, and the entire world was shocked by such a massacre (Pahalgam)…Operation Sindoor is the expression of that outrage….Destruction in Pakistan is so massive that new revelations are being made every day and new information is coming out daily…





