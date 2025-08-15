PM Modi talks about Mission Sudarshan Chakra from Red Fort, is this ballistic missile defence system of India like Israel’s Iron Dome?

Home

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort on Friday, 15 August 2025, unveiled ‘Mission Sudarshan Chakra’. It is aimed at protecting India’s critical establishments over the next decade through indigenous technological development within the coming 10 years.

Under Project Kusha, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is advancing efforts to develop a S400-type indigenous long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system. India aims to complete the prototype in 12 to 18 months, followed by user trials that could last 12 to 36 months.

What did PM Modi say on the Sudarshan Chakra Mission?

He said, “In the next ten years, by 2035, I want to expand, strengthen, and modernise this national security shield. Drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna, we have chosen the path of the Sudarshan Chakra. The nation will be launching the Sudarshan Chakra Mission.”

The comprehensive security initiative is set to implement multiple layers of protection, combining modern surveillance, cybersecurity measures and physical safeguards, specifically designed for India’s current security challenges.

“Every citizen must feel protected,” PM Modi said, adding, “This mission will be research-based and developed entirely with indigenous technology.”

What is the purpose of the Sudarshan Chakra Mission?

The initiative is expected to encompass a multi-layered security framework, integrating advanced surveillance, cyber protection, and physical infrastructure safeguards tailored to India’s evolving threat landscape.

Drawing inspiration from the Mahabharata, PM Modi invoked the moment when Lord Krishna shielded the sun to enable Arjun to defeat Jayadrath. “We are taking inspiration from Lord Krishna, who once barred sunlight from reaching Earth. That divine intervention changed the course of battle. Today, we must similarly shield our vital institutions from emerging threats,” he said, blending mythology with modern strategic vision.

Features of the Sudarshan Chakra Mission

Though specific details of Mission Sudarshan Chakra remain under wraps, sources suggest it will involve collaboration between India’s premier research agencies, defence establishments, and private innovators.

The mission aligns with the government’s broader push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), especially in defence and critical infrastructure.

The announcement comes amid heightened global concerns over cyber warfare, hybrid threats, and sabotage of strategic assets.

(With agency inputs)












