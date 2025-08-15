Home

Independence Day 2025 Live Updates: PM Modi to hoist tricolour, address nation from Red Fort as country celebrates 79th Independence Day

Independence Day 2025 LIVE updates: Thousands of people including special guests, senior government leaders, defence personnel, and athletes are gathered to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoist the tricolour and join in singing the national anthem. Stay tuned to india.com for latest updates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise the national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi and give his 12th speech in a row to mark the 79th Independence Day. Preparations are in full swing at the Red Fort. Thousands of people including special guests, senior government leaders, defence officers, and athletes will attend the event. When the Prime Minister hoists the tricolour, everyone will join in singing the national anthem. This year’s theme is Naya Bharat (New India). The celebration will also highlight the success of Operation Sindoor.

Security has been tightened to make sure the programme goes smoothly. A day earlier, senior army officers who played key roles in Operation Sindoor, India’s military action after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam were honoured. In addition, 23 members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) received gallantry awards for their bravery.











