Breaking: Portion of Humayun’s tomb in Delhi collapses, people feared trapped

The monument is a mid-16th Century mausoleum that is frequented by tourists.

A portion of Humanyun’s Tomb in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area collapsed on Friday with authorities saying that eight to nine people are feared trapped.

VIDEO | Delhi: A portion of the structure at Humayun’s Tomb collapses, and some are feared trapped. More details awaited (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/WEvDcD0TLq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2025

A call regarding a portion of the tomb structure falling was received around 4.30 pm, a Delhi Fire Services official said. Eight to nine people are feared trapped and five fire tenders have been rushed, the official said.











