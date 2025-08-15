Home

Entertainment

Coolie box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna starrer Coolie sees massive growth, beats War 2, earns Rs…

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest release Coolie has been performing well even in it’s second day. Check day 2 prediction of Rajinikanth’s latest release.

Coolie Day 2 BOC: Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth, Coolie has been released in theatres. The Tamil film is clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR’s Bollywood movie War 2 at the box office. Coolie took the lead on the opening day and got a bumper opening. Let’s find out whether it was a flop or a hit on the second day

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Coolie earned 3.09 crores after the morning shows on the second day i.e. Independence Day. After which its total collection has become 68.09 crores. It earned 65 crores in India on the first day. Released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, this film performed brilliantly in South Indian languages.



Coolie recorded 87 percent occupancy in Tamil, 91 percent in Telugu and 36 percent in Hindi on the opening day. 99 percent occupancy was recorded in areas like Pondicherry, Salem and Warangal.

Coolie box office collection

Coolie is the best opening of Rajinikanth’s career so far, beating the 60 crore opening of his science-fiction blockbuster 2.0. It also shattered the collections of Leo, which earned 64.8 crores on opening day. On August 15, when ‘Coolie’ hit the theatres, Rajinikanth completed 50 years in cinema. The action drama has an ensemble cast of Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra and Aamir Khan.











