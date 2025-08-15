Home

Entertainment

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2 Live: Rajinikanth’s film maintains strong hold, but will it cross Rs 100 crore mark in India?

Rajinikanth’s Coolie already made bumper opening. However, now the question is that will is cross Rs 100 crore mark in India?

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2 Live: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial, headlined by South’s Thalaiva aka Rajinikanth, Coolie, stormed into cinemas on August 14, 2025, just before India’s Independence Day, and smashed records straight out of the gate. Without any doubt, Coolie was one of the highly-anticipated films of the year and also one of the biggest Indian releases in recent times. Just on Day 1 of the release, Coolie minted Rs 65 crore domestically at the box office, as per reports by Sacnilk. Now, the movie is moving towards the Rs 100 crore club, but the question is — will it be able to hit that mark in just two days?

Will Coolie Enter Rs 100 Crore Club in India in Just 2 Days?

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, till 1:30 pm, Coolie box office collection day 2 has reached Rs 11.78 crore. This brings the two-day total of Coolie to Rs 76 crore net.

With such a strong hold, it seems that the film will soon enter the Rs 100 crore club, and once again Rajinikanth has proved his magic on the big screens.

This Thursday was no ordinary Thursday, as two big-budget pan-India films, War 2 and Coolie, were released on the same date, giving tough competition to each other. On the day of the releases, many speculations were being made about which film would do better, and audiences were divided into two sets. While one thought that Hrithik and Jr NTR’s movie War 2 would perform well, on the other hand, Thalaiva’s fans believed that his film would break all records.

However, the result of War 2 vs Coolie has finally been revealed, and on Day 1 of the release, Rajinikanth’s film Coolie outperformed War 2.

While Coolie minted Rs 65 crore, War 2 earned Rs 50 crore.

War 2 Movie Review

War 2 movie review by India.com reads, “The plot of War 2 is painfully predictable, the VFX are subpar, and the dialogues often border on cringeworthy. Hrithik’s much-hyped mass entry and a few well-executed action scenes are the only moments worth noting.”

Coolie Movie Review

Coolie movie review by India.com reads, “Overall, Coolie aspires to be a mass entertainer but is hindered by a fragmented storyline and underdeveloped characters. The ensemble cast’s potential is largely untapped, and the narrative’s lack of focus detracts from the overall experience. It misses the mark on multiple fronts, making it an unexpected misstep in Lokesh’s otherwise strong filmography.”











