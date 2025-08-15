Rajinikanth’s massy actioner gets a bumper start, becomes biggest Tamil opener, earns Rs…

Home

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Day 1 box office collection turned out to be a huge opener. Scroll down to check the full detailed report.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1: In the last few years, only a handful of films like Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Leo have sent fans into a frenzy and achieved sky-high collections. Adding to this list is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ensemble film Coolie, headlined by none other than the Thalaiva, aka Rajinikanth. The actor proved that his presence on the big screen is enough to have fans swooning. Coolie, which gave tough competition to another Pan-India release – War 2 – easily surpassed its numbers, and that too by a good margin. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie grossed ₹65 crore in India on Day 1 of release.

Coolie Becomes Biggest Tamil Opener

Rajinikanth’s action-thriller was widely loved in the Tamil screenings, followed by the Telugu version. Though the Hindi version of the film also brought in significant revenue, it was the Tamil screenings that dominated the film’s revenue flow. Needless to say, Rajinikanth’s Coolie showed stellar occupancies in the South Indian languages.

Coolie Theatre Hall Occupancy

Coming to the occupancy of the Rajinikanth-starrer, the Tamil belt recorded 87 per cent, whereas the Telugu belt had 91 per cent. The lowest was marked in the Hindi section with only 36 per cent on the film’s opening day. Regions such as Pondicherry, Salem, and Warangal saw an impressive 99 per cent occupancy, while Chennai, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad recorded 97 per cent.

Rajinikanth’s Best Opening So Far

Coolie has turned out to be Rajinikanth’s best opening so far. The film has even surpassed his sci-fi blockbuster 2.0. But sadly, Coolie was short by hardly ₹1 crore to beat Vijay’s Leo, which opened at ₹66 crore.

Rajinikanth Completes Golden Jubilee in Cinema

With Coolie hitting the cinema halls, it not only became the biggest opening for Rajinikanth so far but also marked his 50 years in Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to witeness the box office collection clash between Coolie and War 2. Ayan Mukerji's directorial minted Rs 50 crore on day 1 of its release.












