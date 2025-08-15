Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela to inherit Rs 77000 crore due to family business

Home

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela to inherit Rs 77000 crore due to…, she is from…

Superstar Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela will soon inherit family business empire worth about Rs 77,000 crore. Scroll down to read more about her.

The wife of superstar Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, is one of the members of the superstar’s family. She stayed away from the world of glitz and glamour and enjoys a simple life. Despite being Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana has engraved her own identity. She is the Vice Chairperson of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Apollo Hospitals, which was founded by her grandfather and Chairman, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy. In a recent interview with Curly Tales, it was revealed that Upasana would inherit a family business empire worth about Rs 77,000 crore.

Who Is Upasana Kamineni Konidela?

Upasana was born in an affluent Kamineni family. Following her higher studies, she joined her family’s business and aimed to take ahead the legacy of her family. Upasana’s mother, Shobana Kamineni, played a huge role in expanding the family business.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela to Inherit Rs 77,000 Crore Due To

As the interview with Curly Tales begins, the host said, “She is also a powerful force in her own right, heading a business empire worth Rs 77,000 crore.” Apart from being the VC of CSR, Upasana also serves as the Managing Director of Family Health Plan Insurance TPA (FHPL). She has been honoured with accolades like the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Philanthropist of the Year and a place on Forbes’ Tycoons of Tomorrow list.

In another interview with Masoom Minawala, Upasana revealed that though she comes froma wealthy background, it does not assure her to have an unlimited access to money.

She said, “People think I come from a rich family, but I don’t have the kind of money that would let me do whatever I want,” adding that she needs to learn how to expand the business and grow it further.











