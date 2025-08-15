Shashi Kapoor’s ‘wife’, whose life was destroyed in a hotel room, gave intense intimate scenes with Vinod Khanna, she is Rakhee Gulzar

Home

Shashi Kapoor’s ‘wife’, whose life was destroyed in a hotel room, gave intense intimate scenes with Vinod Khanna, she is…

This actress worked as Shashi Kapoor’s on-screen wife. While her professional life made headlines, her personal life was in doll drums. Scroll down to read her name.

The world of Indian cinema has witnessed different actors, who were either considered iconic, hit, or flop. Among these actors, some of them made such an impact on the audience that despite not working in the industry for years, they are still fondly remembered. Today, we will discuss an actress who once romanced Shashi Kapoor on-screen and worked with many big actors. However, her life was filled with ups and downs.

Actress Who Became a Sensation in the 70s, 80s, 90s

While the entire nation is celebrating the 79th Independence Day today, this actress has double reasons to celebrate. While the first is the freedom of the nation, the other is her birthday. If you are wondering who we are talking about, then this actress is none other than Rakhee Gulzar.

Rakhee Gulzar made her film debut in 1967 with the Bengali film Bodhu Boron at the age of 20. She then entered Hindi cinema with the 1970 film Jeevan Mrityu opposite Dharmendra, which was a commercial success and established her as a prominent actress.

Over the years, she featured in different movies such as Sharmili, Laal Patthar, Paras, and more. All these films gave her an identity, and soon she topped the chart of hit actresses.

Rakhee Gulzar’s Life Was Ruined in a Hotel Room

In 1963, Rakhee married journalist Ajay Biswas. However, the two parted ways, and later in 1973, Rakhee married again and this time to the famous writer-lyricist Sampooran Singh Kalra, popularly known as Gulzar. Often, there were times when Rakhee would go with Gulzar for his shoots. Gulzar was making a film with Sanjeev Kumar, and during the shoot, he allegedly got carried away under the influence of alcohol, prompting the actress to refuse to work.

As per media reports, it is later said that Gulzar called the actress and tried convincing her by explaining the matter. However, Rakhee saw Gulzar leaving the hotel room, which made her upset. This incident caused bitterness in their relationship, and soon, the two parted ways. Since then, Rakhee has been living alone.











