’11 players form a team, not one….’: Star Indian pacer on Virat Kohli’s absence in India XI, his name is…

New Delhi: After the sudden retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket, there was a big void in the Indian team. The BCCI was forced to choose a new captain and had to show faith in young players in the five-match Test series against England.

Who took the responsibility?

Even before the series started, many cricket experts had ignored this young team, but Team India, led by Shubman Gill, gave a befitting reply to the critics. India leveled the series 2-2 by registering a thrilling 6-run win in the fifth and final Test.

Why did Akash Deep say this?

Akash Deep, who performed brilliantly against England, gave his opinion on Kohli’s retirement. He said, “This is a team. The team does not end with the departure of one player. Eleven players together make a team, and everyone’s contribution is important. Kohli took the team to new heights, now Gill has achieved a big achievement in his very first series.”

What next?

Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal performed brilliantly in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. These young players can remain the pillars of the team for a long time. India will now play a two-Test home series against the West Indies, which will start on October 2. The team is currently in the third position in the WTC points table and will try to strengthen its position in the upcoming matches.











