Star Indian pacer to be ruled out of an important series due to…, his name is…

New Delhi: India’s star fast bowler Akash Deep will not participate in this year’s Duleep Trophy 2025. The tournament will be played in Bengaluru from 28 August to 11 September. According to a Times of India report, 28-year-old Akash Deep, who hails from Bihar and represents Bengal in domestic cricket, felt uncomfortable during the recently concluded five-match Test series between India and England. Due to this, he withdrew from the tournament. Akash Deep played three Tests in England, took a total of 13 wickets, and performed brilliantly.

Who will play in his place?

Akash Deep was included in the East Zone squad last week, but now Assam fast bowler Mukhtar Hussain has been included in the team in his place. Mukhtar has so far taken 132 wickets in 40 first-class matches and scored 580 runs with the bat. In the absence of Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami will lead the bowling of East Zone, while Bengal’s Mukesh Kumar will support him.

Who else is in the team?

East Zone will be captained by Ishan Kishan, while Abhimanyu Easwaran will be the vice-captain. The team includes Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Danish Das, Sirdam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Mukhtar Hussain, and Mohammed Shami. The standby players are Ashirwad Swain, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Swastik Samal, Sudip Kumar Gharami, and Rahul Singh.

Akash Deep’s Test record

Akash Deep made his Test debut against England in Ranchi on 23 February 2024, taking three wickets in the first innings. He has taken 28 wickets in the 10 Test matches played so far. Out of these, 10 wickets came in the second Test played in Birmingham alone, where he took a brilliant 4/88 in the first innings and 6/99 in the second innings. His figures of 10/187 are the best by any Indian bowler in England.











