Home

Entertainment

Border 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’ first look has fans saying ‘blockbuster confirmed’; New release date is…

The highly anticipated Border 2 has locked in a new release date. Scroll down to read every detail about the film here.

The much-talked-about film Border 2 has just got a release date! Helmed by Anurag Singh and headlined by Sunny Deol, Border 2 will hit the big screens on January 22, 2026. The new date was shared by the makers today (August 15) on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day 2025. Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 JP Dutta directorial Border. The poster is making rounds on the internet and it features Sunny Deol in a soldier attire.

Border 2 New Poster Unveiled

In the poster Sunny Deol features in a iconic soldier avatar, giving nostalgia to audince about his unforgettable role from the original Border. He seen donning a combat gear and armed with a bazooka. Deol embodies an unyielding spirit of duty and patriotism. Sunny also took to his Instagram account and shared his captivating look from the film. Sharing the pic, he wrote, “Hindustan ke liye ladenge… phir ek baar! #Border2 hits theatres on Jan 22, 2026.”

Take a look here:

Remembering the original Border’s iconic legacy

The original Border movie was released in 1997, which was more than a film, rather, it was a cultural milestone. It was inspired by the Battle of Longewala (1971) and combined raw action with very emotional moments. Now, with the Border 2 poster being released, the movie has created much hype among audiences, and Sunny Deol’s fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screens.

Interestingly, the release of Border 2 comes along with a long weekend, which will give leverage to the film in terms of box office revenue.

Meanwhile, apart from Sunny Deol, the movie also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with JP Dutta’s JP Films











